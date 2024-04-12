Coup d'état in Gabon: who is General Brice Oligui Nguema?

Gabon – Ivory Coast Cooperation: Brice Oligui Nguema visits Abidjan

ByThe Mwebantu Team

This Thursday, April 11, 2024, Brice Oligui Nguema, president of the transition in Gabon, goes to Abidjan. He is scheduled to meet President Alassane Ouattara at 1 p.m.

Officially, this visit aims to strengthen cooperation between Gabon and Ivory Coast. However, informally, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema hopes to obtain the support of President Ouattara to advocate for the lifting of sanctions imposed on his country by the African Union and international donors.

In addition, the two leaders will also address the delicate issue of the fate of former President Ali Bongo, currently under house arrest in Libreville since his dismissal. As a reminder, Gabon was suspended from the AU in September 2023 following the August 30 coup.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.