Gabon – Ivory Coast Cooperation: Brice Oligui Nguema visits Abidjan

This Thursday, April 11, 2024, Brice Oligui Nguema, president of the transition in Gabon, goes to Abidjan. He is scheduled to meet President Alassane Ouattara at 1 p.m.

Officially, this visit aims to strengthen cooperation between Gabon and Ivory Coast. However, informally, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema hopes to obtain the support of President Ouattara to advocate for the lifting of sanctions imposed on his country by the African Union and international donors.

In addition, the two leaders will also address the delicate issue of the fate of former President Ali Bongo, currently under house arrest in Libreville since his dismissal. As a reminder, Gabon was suspended from the AU in September 2023 following the August 30 coup.