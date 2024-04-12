Cameroon: the exit of André Onana on the nomination of Marc Brys

In a striking gesture of unity and support, André Onana, the goalkeeper of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, sent a message of success to the new coach of the national team, Marc Brys, as well as to his staff.

His statement comes amid ongoing tensions between the government and the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) regarding the appointment of Marc Brys as head of the national team.

On his Instagram story, this Thursday, April 11, André Onana expressed his unequivocal support for the new coach. “ Good luck to the coach and all his staff for this new stage“, he wrote, calling for sacred union around the new technical team. “ Union and commitment”, he added, emphasizing the importance of cohesion in this transition period.

The appointment of Marc Brys by the Cameroonian sports ministry, despite opposition from Fecafoot led by Samuel Eto'o, has sparked tensions within Cameroonian football. However, Onana appears to have taken a stance in support of the new coach, affirming his commitment to the national team and his desire to see the team succeed under Brys' leadership.