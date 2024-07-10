Gabon: Didier Ndong comes out of international retirement

Eight months after slamming the door on the Gabonese selection, Didier Ndong comes out of his international retirement. On his Facebook page, the midfielder says he is putting himself entirely at the disposal of the national team.

” As for the reasons, I just want to say that I am tired. Because every time I arrive at a regrouping, there are always problems. And there is a great risk that these problems will ruin my career.”explained Didier Ndong last November to justify his international retirement at the age of 29.

The Al Riyadh player had been excluded from the Gabonese selection during the first and second days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Al-Riyadh FC midfielder and his compatriot Aaron Boupendza were in fact excluded from the group for not having joined the group on time.

Eight months after his departure, widely commented on by the African sports community, Didier Ndong has made his comeback official. In a post on his Facebook page, the 30-year-old player says he is at the disposal of coach Thierry Mouyouma.

“On this Tuesday, July 9, 2024, I solemnly announce my availability for my country and therefore, dear compatriots, dear brothers and sisters, sports friends and leaders, in the name of the Green, Yellow, Blue, in the name of Gabon, I am at the disposal of the Gabon national team to serve and give the best of myself…” wrote the former Lorient FC player.

Good news, no doubt, for the Panthers, who registered the return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a few weeks ago.