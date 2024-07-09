Egypt: International Ahmed Refaat dies at the age of 31

Egyptian footballer Ahmed Refaat died on Saturday, July 6, just months after suffering a heart attack during a match.

“The Confederation of African Football has learned with deep sadness of the sudden death of Ahmed Refaat, player of Modern Future FC in the Egyptian Premier League. Aged 31, the Pharaohs winger, who suffered a heart attack last March during a match, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2024.”CAF said in a briefing note.

“CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe expresses his sincere condolences to Ahmed Refaat’s family, the Egyptian Football Federation and all the Egyptian people”concluded CAF.

As a reminder, Refaat has been selected seven times with the Egyptian national team alongside Mohamed Salah. His first selection was on December 1, 2021, in an Arab Cup match against Lebanon, which the Pharaohs won 1-0 and where he played for 45 minutes. His last appearance was in a friendly match against South Korea, which ended in a 4-1 defeat, and where he was a starter.