Gabon: Creol hospitalized following a violent attack (video)

Currently hospitalized, Creol was the victim of a brutal attack by unidentified people on Saturday March 16 in the commune of Akanda, north of Libreville.

The precise details of the attack remain unclear, but according to a witness, Creol was violently attacked and found in critical condition. In a video posted on TikTok, she shared her pain by showing marks on her body, claiming to have been attacked in Libreville. Additionally, she expressed her intention to provide a medical certificate for those who might doubt the seriousness of her situation.

Since news of the incident broke, Creol has received overwhelming public support, but speculation and theories are circulating as to the reasons for the attack. Some suggest motives of jealousy or settling scores, although nothing is confirmed at the moment.