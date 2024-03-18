ASECNA dismisses its representative in Cameroon for embezzlement

ASECNA dismisses its representative in Cameroon for embezzlement

ByThe Mwebantu Team

The resident representative of the Agency for Air Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (Asecna) in Cameroon, Erick Ngoune Sonna, was dismissed by the main management of the agency for financial embezzlement.

Originally from Cameroon, Ngoune Sonna was dismissed from his position for having embezzled funds intended for the development of his official residence. In August 2023, Ngoune Sonna received an allocation of 18,840,000 CFA francs (approximately 28,600 euros) for the equipment of his official accommodation.

However, instead of respecting this budget envelope, he allegedly spent excessively, purchasing in the name of ASECNA 42 television sets, 40 air conditioners, 40 towel racks, 40 sink taps, 40 paper holders, 40 columns of shower, 40 toilets, 6 urinals, as well as more than 2000 square meters of tiles, among others.

Management press release

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.