ASECNA dismisses its representative in Cameroon for embezzlement

The resident representative of the Agency for Air Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (Asecna) in Cameroon, Erick Ngoune Sonna, was dismissed by the main management of the agency for financial embezzlement.

Originally from Cameroon, Ngoune Sonna was dismissed from his position for having embezzled funds intended for the development of his official residence. In August 2023, Ngoune Sonna received an allocation of 18,840,000 CFA francs (approximately 28,600 euros) for the equipment of his official accommodation.

However, instead of respecting this budget envelope, he allegedly spent excessively, purchasing in the name of ASECNA 42 television sets, 40 air conditioners, 40 towel racks, 40 sink taps, 40 paper holders, 40 columns of shower, 40 toilets, 6 urinals, as well as more than 2000 square meters of tiles, among others.

Management press release