Gabon: Aaron Boupendza suspended for lack of respect towards the coach

During a recent live stream on social media, Aaron Boupendza showed a lack of respect towards national team coach Thierry Mouyouma.

Boupendza is angry with the coach and his team for having excluded him from the Panthers gathering last November due to his lateness. Since this incident, there has been obvious tension between the striker and Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma.

In a statement made public, the Executive Committee stressed that Aaron Boupendza voluntarily chose to stand aside from the selection. Indeed, the Executive Committee strongly condemned the player's derogatory remarks and reaffirmed its support for Thierry Mouyouma as national coach. He also assured his commitment to do everything possible to guarantee the success of his mission.

Consequently, the Executive Committee recorded the withdrawal of the player Aaron Boupendza from the national team, the latter having himself chosen to close this door. He stressed that the national team remains an institution superior to any individual. Thus, the Executive Committee decided to make the player ineligible for the national selection as a precaution.