From silent videos to a historic agreement: Khaby Lame at the heart of a partnership worth nearly a billion dollars

Khaby Lame, global social media figure, has reached a major commercial agreement which marks a new milestone in his journey. Having become famous thanks to his silent and universal videos on TikTok, the content creator has built an international reputation which has gradually structured itself into a real brand.

Contrary to information widely relayed on social networks, Khaby Lame has not sold his TikTok account. He retains full ownership and continues to publish his content there. The announced transaction concerns exclusively Step Distinctive Limited, the company responsible for managing and commercially exploiting its image.

According to several international media outlets, Khaby Lame has reached an agreement with Rich Sparkle Holdings, an international group based in Hong Kong, for the sale of a stake in Step Distinctive Limited. The amount of the transaction is estimated between $900 and $975 million, based on information provided by the acquiring company.

The agreement gives Rich Sparkle Holdings commercial exploitation rights linked to the image of Khaby Lame for an initial period of three years. These rights include the management of brand partnerships, e-commerce, merchandising and other commercial activities associated with its global reputation. This is therefore neither a transfer of their personal accounts nor a transfer of control of their digital identity.

The information made public also indicates that this partnership includes projects linked to the use of digital technologies, in particular the controlled exploitation of one’s image and voice within a defined contractual framework. The precise details of these projects have not been made public.

Khaby Lame remains fully active on social networks and continues to produce his content. The agreement concluded with Rich Sparkle Holdings aims to structure the commercial management of its brand on an international scale, within the framework of a strategic partnership limited in time.

PASy