Francis Ngannou struck by a great misfortune: death of the son of the MMA champion

Cameroonian champion Francis Ngannou struck by misfortune. Her child, the youngest, died on Sunday April 28, 2024.

“Courage to Francis N’Gannou who lost his 18-month-old son early this Sunday. All our condolences to our champion and his wife”, shared media 100 filter.

It remains to be seen whether Francis Ngannou will be able to quickly digest this tragedy and return stronger to the cage with the big challenges that await him.