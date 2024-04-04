Food crisis and drought: Zimbabwe declares state of national disaster

The President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, announced a state of national disaster on Thursday. This southern African country is facing a severe drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Once considered the breadbasket of the southern African region, Zimbabwe is facing an unprecedented food crisis. Faced with this dire situation, Zimbabwe joined Malawi and Zambia in declaring a state of national disaster, an emergency measure to deal with the drought affecting the region.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made it clear that preventing millions of Zimbabweans from going hungry is the top priority. The drought has led to a considerable drop in rainfall and is seriously affecting cereal crops. President Mnangagwa estimates that around 2.7 million people will face famine this year due to poor harvests.

To respond to this crisis, the Zimbabwean government plans to release exceptional funds for the import of cereals from neighboring countries. However, this strategy could be compromised as even traditional suppliers, Malawi and Zambia, are also facing disappointing harvests.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warns of unfavorable weather conditions in several countries in the region, which aggravates the already precarious situation. South Africa, the region's main maize producer, has only a limited surplus to export, further complicating the situation.