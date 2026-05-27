Dakar: the governor bans occupations under autoports

Makeshift shelters, informal businesses, nights under bridges, uncontrolled parking… Governor Ousmane Kane denounces a “resurgence” of illegal occupations of road infrastructure in Dakar. In a press release dated May 15, 2026, he formally prohibited these practices and announced systematic operations by defense and security forces to free the areas concerned.

“For some time now, there has been an increase in the irregular presence of people and installations under highways, interchanges and other public works in several localities in the Dakar region,” we read in the press release. Under autoports, interchanges and other public works, makeshift installations are springing up like mushrooms, accompanied by unauthorized commercial activities and chaotic parking of motorcycles, carts and various equipment. The note specifies that this situation results in particular in: “the installation of makeshift shelters, the exercise of unauthorized commercial activities, the uncontrolled parking of motorcycles and various equipment as well as the use of these spaces as places for night-time accommodation. »

To put an end to these abuses, the administrative authority has issued a series of strict bans. “Consequently, it is strictly prohibited to take up residence or spend the night under highways, interchanges and other public works, to erect shelters or makeshift installations there, to carry out commercial activities, security or any other unauthorized activity or to park motorcycles, carts, vehicles or any other equipment there in an anarchic manner,” specifies the document.

These measures aim to protect both public order, the safety of people and property, but also the infrastructures themselves. According to the note, these illicit occupations constitute much more than a simple visual disorder. “Such practices seriously undermine public order, the safety of people and property, public health and the preservation of road infrastructure,” he underlines.

The press release does not simply prohibit. He announces concrete actions on the ground. State services are mobilized: “The competent State services, in particular the Defense and Security Forces, in conjunction with the local authorities concerned and other authorized technical services, will carry out control operations and systematic liberation of irregularly occupied spaces. »

The Governor of the Dakar region calls on the population to “strictly respect the rules relating to the occupation of the public domain and invites everyone to demonstrate good citizenship, responsibility and vigilance in order to contribute to the preservation of public order, collective security and the integrity of public infrastructure. »

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