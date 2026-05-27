Cheikhouna Diop, 22 years old stabbed in Colobane: an old resentment between shoe sellers at the origin of the tragedy

The death of Cheikhouna Diop, 22, stabbed on May 10, 2026 near the John Fitzgerald Kennedy high school in Colobane, continues to cause emotion in the neighborhood. According to the first elements of the investigation, the alleged perpetrator, a young shoe salesman aged 18, acted out of revenge after repeated altercations with the victim who used to beat him. Referred to the public prosecutor for manslaughter, he admitted the facts to investigators.

The tragedy occurred on May 10, 2026 at around 8:30 p.m., in front of the John Fitzgerald Kennedy high school in Colobane. Alerted to a case of stabbing, elements of the Research Brigade from the Medina police station immediately went to the scene.

When they arrived, the victim had already been evacuated by firefighters. Emergency services took the injured person to the Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba health district in the Medina, located near the Douta Seck Culture House. The young man was identified as Cheikhouna Diop, aged 22, a shoe seller in Colobane.

According to sources close to the investigation, the victim and the alleged perpetrator were both known to the police for their frequentation of environments linked to the consumption of cellulose acid known as “guinz”. The first testimonies collected on site pointed to a certain “Laye”, already recently arrested for obvious public drunkenness (Ipm), as being the author of the stabbing.

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The investigations carried out by the investigators made it possible to identify and then arrest the suspect in Colobane, in the “Roukou Feugdjay” district. This is Ablaye Dieng, aged 18, also a shoe seller. While the bloodhounds “cooked” the suspect, Cheikhouna Diop’s state of health required further treatment.

According to information obtained from his family, the young man was transferred to the Fann University Hospital Center for radiological examinations and specialized care. But despite the efforts of doctors, he finally succumbed to his injuries on May 11 around 5 p.m.

Heard by the police, the suspect admitted to having stabbed the victim in the stomach. He reportedly declared that he acted out of revenge, because he regularly suffered violence from the deceased who often raised his hands on him. According to his version, the merchant took advantage of a new altercation to pull out a knife and deal the fatal blow. Ablaye Dieng was referred to the prosecutor for manslaughter.

By Hadja Diaw GAYE