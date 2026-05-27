Darou Khoudoss: the sea throws up a lifeless body on Khondio beach

The sea washed up a lifeless body on the beach of the village of Khondio, commune of Darou Khoudoss, department of Tivaouane. The macabre discovery took place, according to our source, this Friday, May 15, 2026, around 12 p.m.

The lifeless body of the individual, male, could not be identified due to the very advanced state of putrefaction. Informed, elements of the Mboro gendarmerie brigade went to the scene, accompanied by the Tivaouane firefighters and the head nurse of Mboro 1 station.

According to our source, on the instructions of the Tivaouane prosecutor’s delegate, the lifeless body was buried on site. For the moment, no other information has filtered out on this funeral discovery.