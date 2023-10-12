FIFA Day: Egypt-Zambia, Russia-Cameroon, the program for this Thursday

Discover the matches on the program this Thursday across the planet, counting towards the October FIFA days.

Like other nations around the world, African countries will also compete in FIFA Days in October. A slot to prepare for the final phase of CAN 2023 and the World Cup qualifiers. And this Thursday, Egypt, Zambia, Cameroon, Algeria and Cape Verde open the ball for the African selections.

The first match will pit Egypt against Zambia in Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates (6 p.m. French). A big shock in perspective for two teams who finished at the top of their respective groups during the African Cup qualifiers. The two teams have crossed paths 4 times since 2009 for 3 triumphs for the Pharaons and a draw.

Russia-Cameroon

The second match will pit Cameroon against Russia in Mascou. A friendly match which is controversial due to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war. Qualified for the CAN on the last day, the Indomitable Lions seek to reassure themselves against a Russian team in search of competition since its suspension by FIFA.

The program for Thursday October 12 (time in GMT+2)