Fally Ipupa case abandons his children in Benin: his staff breaks the silence

Congolese music icon Fally Ipupa is facing accusations of abandoning a woman and her children without ever hearing from them again. Faced with these allegations, the artist’s camp has finally reacted.

In early August 2024, a Beninese woman appeared in court, claiming to be known as Dicap la Merveille. She claims to have had three children with Fally Ipupa, one of whom is said to have died. The two survivors, twins now aged 23, are said to have been born at a time when the artist was not yet the star he has become.

After trying in vain to get in touch with the singer, the woman decided to take the matter to court. According to her, Fally Ipupa, having learned of her pregnancy at the time, had promised his parents that he would assume paternity. However, since then, she has not heard from him.

Although Fally Ipupa has not yet reacted personally, his team has broken the silence. According to the Congolese media Mboté, it was Fally Ipupa’s marketing director who took the initiative to file a complaint against the Beninese woman.

Moreover, a press release was even published on social networks last Wednesday. “We are exploring all legal options to respond appropriately to this disinformation campaign and want to reassure our communities that a formal complaint has been filed with the Togolese public prosecutor. We have complete confidence in the Togolese justice system and let it do its job.”we can read in this press release.