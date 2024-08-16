Cameroon: Former CAF President Buried in Northern Region

Issa Hayatou, former president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), was buried on Friday in Garoua, his hometown in northern Cameroon, according to state media CRTV.

The ceremony was attended by many Cameroonian and international personalities, including Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), and Patrice Motsepe, President of CAF. Aged 78, Issa Hayatou died on August 8 in Paris, France, following an illness.

For 29 years (1988-2017), he was an emblematic figure of CAF, playing a key role in the modernisation of African football. He also served as interim president of FIFA between October 2015 and February 2016, following the suspension of Sepp Blatter.