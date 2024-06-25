Egypt: 16 travel agencies sanctioned following the death of pilgrims in Mecca

Moustafa Madbouli, Prime Minister of Egypt, announced that 28 Egyptian pilgrims died during the hajj.

Following this tragedy, Egyptian authorities revoked the licenses of 16 travel agencies and imposed fines on them. An investigation has been launched, with the agencies accused of deception for obtaining personal visit visas for their clients instead of hajj-specific visas, which include special procedures for providing medical care.

According to Madbouli, 28 Egyptian pilgrims lost their lives, although an Arab diplomat told AFP that the total number of victims was 600. This year, more than 50,000 Egyptians participated in the pilgrimage, and temperatures Extremes, reaching 51.8 degrees Celsius at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, are the main cause of deaths.

In all, 1,301 pilgrims died, Saudi Arabia announced on June 23, 83% of whom were not authorized to perform the hajj.