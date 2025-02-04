Conflict in the DRC: suspension of X and Tiktok in several cities

Since this weekend, residents of several Congolese cities have had difficulty accessing their favorite social networks, according to RFI information.

Although this cut has not yet been confirmed, analysts believe that it aims to slow down the dissemination of false information on the situation in the east of the country. However, this decision could have opposite effects for Kinshasa, while the conflict also takes the form of an information war.

Since Saturday, in Goma, Lubumbashi, Kalemie, Bukavu and Kinshasa, all the Internet users who have been contacted by RFI have no access to X and Tiktok. A report shared by Netblocks, an independent observatory for cybersecurity and digital governance, confirms that access to these platforms has been cut, probably to stop the circulation of false information related to the situation in eastern DRC.

In addition, the organization has revealed that access to the Google Play Store is now limited in the country, apparently to prevent the download of VPN applications in order to bypass restrictions on these two social networks. However, for Qemal Affagnon, coordinator of the Internet NGO without borders in West Africa, this measure is incoherent and could even be dangerous. “People are looking for information to reassure themselves. But cutting internet access also facilitates the spread of rumors, which the authorities are trying precisely to avoid “he analyzes.

Pending the return of their favorite social networks, some residents of Bukavu find a positive side of the situation, delighted to be able to save on their mobile data.