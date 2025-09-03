DRC: Joseph Kabila breaks silence after the requisition of the death penalty

. .

Joseph Kabila comes out of silence after the high military court requested the death penalty against him on August 22. Judged in absentia, the former president of the DRC is accused of complicity with the rebel group AFC/M23, supported by Rwanda, as well as betrayal, conspiracy, war crimes, rape and apology of crimes, charges to which he did not respond.

According to RFI, Kabila criticizes his successor and challenges the international community. “I speak not out of fear, but out of concern for the future of my country”he writes, denouncing the lifting of his immunity by the Senate in May, which he deems illegal and unconstitutional. He rejects all the accusations, claiming that no tangible evidence has been presented and qualifying the trial of “Politically motivated”.

For the ex-head of the state, the objective is clear: “Reduce opposition to silence and allow the regime to reign without sharing”with in sight “A change in the constitution”. He expands his criticism to the security and political situation: arbitrary arrests of officers, looting of the Katanga mining provinces and failure of the peace agreements with Rwanda.

In addition, Kabila calls for a real national dialogue for sustainable reconciliation, rejecting the “Selective trials” and partial agreements.