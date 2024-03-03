DRC: MONUSCO begins its final withdrawal from South Kivu

The UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has begun its withdrawal from South Kivu, after 25 years of presence.

MONUSCO has begun its final withdrawal from the province of South Kivu, a region still prey to violence by armed groups. The first base transferred, that of Kamanyola, established in 2005, will now be managed by the Congolese National Police.

This withdrawal is part of the commitments made by the Congolese government, aimed at strengthening the Defense and Security Forces, while reorganizing the UN presence to better support the people and government of the DRC. According to the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the DRC, Bintou Keita, this is not a departure of the United Nations from the DRC, but rather a reconfiguration of their presence, with Agencies, Funds and Programs of the United Nations who will continue to provide their support, according to their respective mandates.

The timetable agreed between the UN and the Congolese authorities provides for the withdrawal from South Kivu to be completed by the end of April, while the mission will remain present in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri. The ultimate objective is a total and definitive withdrawal of MONUSCO from the DRC by the end of 2024, in accordance with this roadmap.