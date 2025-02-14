DRC: Félix Tshisekedi denounces the expansionist ambitions of Rwanda and calls for sanctions

During his intervention at the Munich Security Conference, this Friday, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi strongly criticized Rwanda, which he accuses of feeding “expansionist hints” in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC ). Faced with the international community, he called for “putting the index” Kigali, which he is responsible for regional instability.

These statements arise as the situation is getting worse in the east of the DRC. Friday, the Rebel M23 group, supported by Rwanda according to Kinshasa and several international organizations, has taken hold of Bukavu airport, capital of South Kivu. This new assault comes after the fall of Goma, the main city of the East Congolese, at the end of January. The rapid progression of the M23 worries both the Congolese authorities and the local population, already harshly experienced by years of violence.

“What is necessary is to index the real responsible for this situation: Rwanda,” said Tshisekedi, calling for a firm reaction from the international community. Kinshasa urges its partners to impose sanctions against Kigali and to support stabilization efforts in the region.

Rwanda, for its part, denies any involvement and accuses the DRC of collaborating with armed groups hostile to its government. This diplomatic showdown, coupled with an intensification of the fighting, reinforces fears of a regional conflagration. Meanwhile, the civilian population, taken between cross -fires, continues to pay the high price for this persistent crisis.