Crisis in the DRC: M23 seizes Bukavu after dazzling progression

Friday, January 14, the city of Bukavu, capital of the South Kivu province, east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), fell under the control of the M23 rebels, according to information provided by Civil Society .

“We are already under the occupation of the rebels of the M23”said Allain Shindano, president of the Bukavu civil society. This takeover occurred a few hours after the rebels occupied Kavumu’s strategic airport, located about twenty kilometers from Bukavu. According to local sources, the M23 entered almost without opposition in the northwest districts of the city.

The Okapi UN radio reports that, shortly before the rebels arrived, the Congolese armed forces had already abandoned their positions. In a recent letter sent to local authorities, civil society representatives had urged the army to avoid clashes in the city in order to spare human lives.

This event is part of a wider offensive of the M23, which has already won the city of Goma, capital of the neighboring province of North Kivu, at the end of January. Since this victory, the rebels have continued their progress, seizing several localities in South Kivu, notably Ihusi, Kabamba and Kalehe-Center, in the last 72 hours.