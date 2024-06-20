DRC: Death of Blanche Tunasi, wife of Pastor Marcelo Tunasi

Bad news for Pastor Marcelo Tunasi. His wife died this Wednesday June 12, 2024.

On Wednesday June 12, 2024, the community was saddened by the death of Dame Blanche Tunasi, wife of the famous pastor Marcelo Tunasi of “La Compassion” church. His death occurred following a heart attack.

The announcement of his death was widely shared on social networks, sparking a wave of sadness and compassion.

Dame Blanche Tunasi leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion and dedication to the community. During her life, she was a precious support for her husband, Pastor Marcelo Jérémie Tunasi, born on January 27, 1975 in the village of Kabaré, in the province of Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Marcelo Jérémie Tunasi is a renowned Congolese pastor, recognized for his unwavering commitment to evangelization and the spiritual edification of God’s people. His work has had a significant impact on the lives of many people around the world.

In these times of mourning, the community comes together to honor the memory of Dame Blanche Tunasi and to support Pastor Marcelo Tunasi and his family. Their faith and dedication have touched many lives and their impact will be felt for a long time.

They have four children: Oracle, Shukrani, Shiphra and Thabiri. Pastor Marcelo Tunasi is also the founder of Marcello Tunasi Ministries (MT), the Compassion Core International (NCI), the Compassion Orphanage and the Compassion Ministry School which trains missionaries.