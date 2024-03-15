DRC: death of 18 faithful of the Kimbanguist church in an accident

Eighteen faithful of the Kimbanguist Church were killed in an accident on the Kasumbalesa-Sakania road, in the southeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following a collision between a truck and a mini-bus . Local authorities attribute the accident to a problem with the truck's braking.

On Sunday evening, a joyous celebration turned into tragedy for the faithful of the Kimbanguist Church as they returned home from a celebration. A fatal accident occurred on the Kasumbalesa-Sakania road, in the south-east of the DRC, leaving 18 victims, including 3 children, and 6 seriously injured.

The administrator of the Sakania territory, Nicolas Mashali, confirmed the tragic results, attributing the accident to a braking problem encountered by the truck coming from Lubumbashi, which collided with the mini-bus transporting the faithful. The Red Cross also confirmed this toll, emphasizing the scale of the disaster.

This is not the first time that such a disaster has occurred in the DRC. Last February, a collision between two vehicles in Kinshasa also claimed the lives of 18 people.