Draw for the 8th: Real Madrid–Manchester City and PSG–Chelsea on the menu
The draw for the round of 16 of the 2025-2026 Champions League was held this Friday, February 27 at 12 p.m. At the same time, UEFA also carried out the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The eighths will be played on March 10-11 and 17-18, the quarters on April 7-8 and 14-15, while the semi-finals are scheduled for April 28-29 and May 5-6.
Paris Saint-Germain is directly concerned after crossing the barrier against AS Monaco. The Parisian club inherits a shock against Chelsea FC.
Among the other posters, several prestigious duels are on the program, in particular a clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, or a duel between Newcastle United and FC Barcelona.
The posters for the round of 16:
Real Madrid/Manchester City
Bodø/Glimt / Sporting CP
Paris Saint-Germain / Chelsea FC
Newcastle United / FC Barcelona
Galatasaray/Liverpool FC
Atlético Madrid / Tottenham Hotspur
Atalanta BC / Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen / Arsenal FC
The draw table