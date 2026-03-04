Draw for the 8th: Real Madrid–Manchester City and PSG–Chelsea on the menu

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2025-2026 Champions League was held this Friday, February 27 at 12 p.m. At the same time, UEFA also carried out the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The eighths will be played on March 10-11 and 17-18, the quarters on April 7-8 and 14-15, while the semi-finals are scheduled for April 28-29 and May 5-6.

Paris Saint-Germain is directly concerned after crossing the barrier against AS Monaco. The Parisian club inherits a shock against Chelsea FC.

Among the other posters, several prestigious duels are on the program, in particular a clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, or a duel between Newcastle United and FC Barcelona.

The posters for the round of 16:

Real Madrid/Manchester City

Bodø/Glimt / Sporting CP

Paris Saint-Germain / Chelsea FC

Newcastle United / FC Barcelona

Galatasaray/Liverpool FC

Atlético Madrid / Tottenham Hotspur

Atalanta BC / Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen / Arsenal FC

