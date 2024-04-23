Dominica reiterates its support for the territorial integrity of Morocco

The Commonwealth of Dominica has reaffirmed its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its entire territory, including the Moroccan Sahara, a statement from Moroccan diplomacy said on Monday.

At the end of their bilateral meeting, the head of Moroccan diplomacy Mr. Nasser Bourita and his counterpart from Dominica, Mr. Vince Henderson, proceeded, Monday in Rabat, to the signing of a joint press release between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

According to the statement, both sides expressed their full commitment to strengthening, boosting and expanding the scope of their cooperation, expressing their intention to conclude a roadmap for new generational cooperation over the next three years (2025-2027).

Regarding the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, the Commonwealth of Dominica reaffirmed its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its entire territory, including the Moroccan Sahara.

Mr. Henderson renewed his country's support for the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco in 2007, as the only credible, serious and realistic solution to resolve the Moroccan Sahara conflict.

In this regard, he highlighted the efforts made by the United Nations as the exclusive framework to achieve a realistic, practical and lasting solution to this regional conflict.

As a member of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, the Commonwealth of Dominica welcomed, the press release added, the opening of an Embassy of the Organization in Rabat (October 18, 2018) and a Consulate General in Dakhla (March 31, 2022), which will undoubtedly constitute a great opportunity to continue to strengthen bilateral trade between the Kingdom of Morocco and the member states of the Eastern Caribbean Six.