Day of tribute to Niague: Imam Aboubacar Dianké will be celebrated by his former students

On Sunday March 1, 2026, former students and friends of Imam Aboubacar Dianké will pay tribute to their master. This event will take the form of an Islamic day of reunion, planned at the Imam Boukhary Institute, located in Niague. Speaking to the daily Le Soleil, Imam Dianké indicated that his former learners, “scattered across the world”, decided to dedicate this day to him to pay tribute to him and salute his commitment to the service of Islam for more than 45 years. According to his explanations, “it will be a moment of conviviality and an opportunity to reflect on social facts”.

This third edition will be marked by a religious conference on the theme: “The rights and duties of spouses in Islam”. A choice that he explains by the increase in late marriages and especially the numerous cases of divorce. “Not only do people marry late, but they divorce very quickly,” he notes with regret. This is why the director of the Imam Boukhary Institute for memorization of the Koran and advanced Islamic studies advocates a return to values ​​and respect for the sacredness of marriage.

Welcoming the introduction of “daara” in the education system, the preacher hopes that this will contribute to a change in behavior and make it possible to fight against societal abuses.

Fatou SY