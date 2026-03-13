Cultural cooperation: the ambassador of Colombia to Senegal received by the CEO of the Grand Théâtre

The Director of the Grand Théâtre, Serigne Fall Gueye, received on Friday the Ambassador of Colombia to Senegal, Claudia Mosquera Rosero, as part of a meeting marked by dialogue and cultural cooperation.

“Our discussions focused on the prospects for collaboration between our two countries, particularly in terms of cultural exchanges, promotion of heritage and strengthening links between artistic and educational institutions,” indicated the Director General of the Grand-Théâtre.

According to him, they also addressed essential themes such as the shared history between Africa and Latin America, the fundamental role of the African diaspora in the construction of cultural identities. But also, they discussed the importance of preserving and promoting African historical heritage.

Thus, Mr. Gueye believes that this meeting marks a significant step in the development of a partnership based on mutual recognition, respect for cultural heritage and the common desire to build lasting bridges between their peoples.

Mariama DIEME