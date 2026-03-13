Day of social actions: Five brave ladies of the Sun celebrated

In an atmosphere full of emotion and pride, five members of the Association and no less dedicated agents of the Sun were celebrated yesterday for their commitment and their exemplary career within the company. Journalists Maguette Guèye and Absa Ndong; accounting officer Amy Faye; the secretary of the Editorial Director, Adji Gackou Fofana and Mariéme Kane of Marketing were thus honored to the loud applause of their colleagues, friends and line managers.

Each one, in their role, contributes to keeping the company alive, often far from the spotlight, but always with constancy and dedication. Speaking, the Secretary General of the Cnts du Soleil section saluted “fighting women, tireless workers”. According to Ama Diop, these “sargalized” spare no effort in carrying out their daily work. Encouragement and congratulations relayed by the secretary general of the Synpics du Soleil section.

Souleymane Diam Sy, and the representative of the union of free workers of the Sun (Stls) Maty Thiome, who magnified the constant commitment of these brave women to the service of the newspaper. Journalist Tata Sané, for her part, paid tribute to “brave and worthy women”. She first congratulated Absa Ndong, the former president of the Association. According to her, Absa Ndong is the embodiment of feminine leadership and the love of sharing. She did not fail to celebrate the other recipients whom she considers to be equally “deserving”.

In fact, for these employees, these distinctions do not only reward seniority, but above all the professional ethics, team spirit and availability that Maguette Gueye, Absa Ndong, Amy Faye, Adji Gackou Fofana and Marieme Kane demonstrate on a daily basis for the benefit of the public information service.

By Souleymane WANE