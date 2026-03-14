Chambers of trade: the RCA draws inspiration from the Senegalese model

The Minister of Culture, Crafts and Tourism, Amadou Ba, received, this Wednesday, at the Museum of Black Civilizations, an official delegation from the Central African Republic on a working mission to Senegal, as part of the operationalization of the National Chamber of Craft Trades in this country.

Led by the Central African Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Private Sector Promotion, Hyppolite Jean Paul Ngate Robard, the delegation notably included the Director General of Private Sector Promotion, Jeannick Assas Mbilaut, and the Director of Crafts, Donald Fabrice Ngbokoli Mokombo.

At the heart of the exchanges: the Senegalese model of organization, governance and structuring of Chambers of Trades. The Central African authorities have come to learn from the Senegalese experience, in particular the legal and institutional framework governing the artisanal sector, as well as the support and formalization mechanisms for the actors.

The meeting was held in the presence of the Secretary of State for Culture, Creative Industries and Historical Heritage, Bakary Sarr, the Director of Crafts, Dr Marie Ndeye Gnilane Diouf, the Coordinator of the National Furniture Project, Ibrahima Tall, as well as technical managers from the ministry.

Through this exchange mission, the Central African Republic aims to set up a structured and operational National Chamber of Trades, capable of better organizing, representing and promoting artisans.

For Senegal, this approach illustrates the vitality of pragmatic South-South cooperation, based on the sharing of expertise and the promotion of African know-how.

SG