Ebola: after the DRC, Uganda records a first death linked to the virus

Uganda confirmed on Friday a first death caused by the Ebola virus, a few hours after the announcement of a new epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). According to Ugandan health authorities, this is a case imported from neighboring DRC.

According to Tv5, the victim, a 59-year-old Congolese national, died in a hospital in Kampala after showing bleeding symptoms. The Ugandan Ministry of Health clarified that no local cases have yet been confirmed in the country.

At the same time, Congolese authorities declared a new outbreak of Ebola in the Ituri province in the northeast of the DRC. According to the first reports relayed by TV5Monde, 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have already been recorded.

According to information.tv5monde.com⁠, African health authorities fear a high risk of regional spread, particularly due to cross-border movements between the DRC and its neighbors.