Dakar: a concert organized to support the reconquest of the territorial integrity of Burkina

As part of the 2nd edition of the cultural and patriotic days of the Burkinabè community in Senegal, a live concert was organized Friday evening in Dakar, with Youssou Ndour as guest of honor. The goal is to build up a substantial pot of money to support the country in its fight to reconquer territorial integrity and restore true sovereignty.

Hosted by Burkinabe and Senegalese artists such as Floby, Smarty, Lobo Dicko and Korka Dieng and with Youssou Ndour as guest of honor, the concert initiated by the Burkinabe community in Senegal on Friday evening was a call for solidarity with their country.

The objective was for these expatriates from the country of “men of integrity” to create a substantial pot of money to support their country in its fight for the reconquest of territorial integrity and the restoration of true sovereignty. In fact, the funds collected during this collection are intended to help internally displaced people and contribute to the patriotic support fund.

“The Burkinabè diaspora in Senegal has always stood out for its significant contribution each time our dear Faso has needed it,” indicated on this occasion the president of the Fraternal Union of Burkinabe Nationals in Senegal (UFRBS), Jacques Valian.

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Present during this evening, the ambassador of Burkina to Senegal, Saïdou Maïga, welcomed the initiative. “The funds that will be collected will go into the coffers of the patriotic support fund intended to support the government in its efforts to restore security throughout the territory,” testified the ambassador.

He underlines that through these days, the Burkinabè living in Senegal are playing the extensions of the National Days of Patriotic Commitment and Citizen Participation which took place from March 26 to April 9, 2026. On this occasion, the Head of State of Burkina, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, invited each Burkinabè to make “His Plate, His Pride!” » by contributing to the promotion and consumption of local Burkinabè dishes.

“For us Burkinabè, the best culture is that which is enriched by that of others and this is why the organization wanted to associate with this beautiful celebration of culture the rising star of Senegalese music, the talented Korka Dieng…” added Mr. Maiga.

Mariama DIEME