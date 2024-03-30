Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin discuss the Ukraine conflict

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on Thursday, as well as other bilateral issues of common interest. In particular, ongoing efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine were discussed.

In an official statement issued by the South African presidency, spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that discussions between Ramaphosa and Putin mainly focused on the situation in Ukraine. The two leaders reviewed efforts to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict.

In addition to the Ukrainian conflict, the discussions also touched on opportunities for bilateral cooperation between South Africa and Russia. Topics such as trade, investment, technology and security were discussed.

President Ramaphosa also expressed his condolences to Putin following the terrorist attack in Moscow. A gesture of solidarity that the Kremlin boss appreciated. As a reminder, the attack, which targeted Crocus town hall, was described as a tragedy by the two world leaders, who reaffirmed their common commitment to the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.