Congo 0-6 Morocco: “We are progressing positively”, Walid Regragui

Morocco coach Walid Regragui reacted to the big victory of the Atlas Lions against Congo (6-0) on Tuesday evening. And the Cherifian coach believes that his team is progressing positively.

Criticized for their mixed performance after their narrow victory against Zambia (2-1) the previous day, the Atlas Lions had to show a new face against Congo, on the occasion of the 4th day of the qualifiers of the 2026 World Cup.

And coach Walid Regragui knew exactly what to do, with a very offensive 4-1-4-1 system. Which bore fruit, the Cherifian team having won the game with a score of 6-0.

At the end of the meeting, Walid Regragui praised the determination and commitment of his players. “ We increased the pace and pace of the match and finished it quickly. Of course, we still need to work more. We returned to our 4-1-4-1 system, where everyone has a role, and we saw the value of Rahimi after his entry “, he declared at a press conference, reported by Africafootunited.

The Moroccan coach also underlined the group spirit and collective progress of his team. “ It's not just because we won 6-0 that I'm right; we work hard and progress positively as a group “, he said.

With this great success, Morocco retains the lead in Group E with 9 points. Tanzania follows with six points, while Niger and Zambia share third place with three points each. Congo, for its part, brings up the rear with zero points.