Choice of the official anthem of the Joj “Dakar 2026”: on June 21, Ayo will know what music to dance to

The mascot of the “Dakar 2026” Youth Olympic Games Ayo has been smiling and dancing since it was revealed to the general public. But, for the moment, she is dancing to borrowed music. On June 21, she will discover the official music that will accompany her steps throughout the event. The members of the jury for the official music competition for the Youth Olympic Games met on Friday February 13 in Dakar.

“Africa welcomes, Dakar celebrates”: we almost never see an official poster of the Youth Olympic Games without this…chorus. Five words and a refrain are, however, too short to convey all the enthusiasm that the Organizing Committee for the Youth Olympic Games (Cojoj) puts into “Dakar celebrates”.

He must then offer a whole music, which smells of Senegal, which represents Africa, which sings the world. Thus, a competition on the creation of the official music for the “Dakar 2026” Joj was launched. The jury for the said competition met and was officially installed on Friday February 13 in Dakar. Jury in which we find Baaba Maal, Kiné Laam, Oumar Pène, Henri Guillabert, Coumba Gawlo…Ninou (host, influencer), Mamadou Oumar Kamara (cultural journalist at “Soleil”).

Also read: Dakar 2026: logistics at the heart of YOG preparations

Among other gentlemen and ladies, who have “in their hands the mission of choosing a sound work which will carry the colors of Senegal high, which will make the hearts of youth beat, and which will leave a mark in the Olympic history of the continent”, as underlined by the general coordinator of Cojoj Dakar 2026, Ibrahima Wade.

This February 13, 2026, the members of the jury listened to 12 artistic proposals. Three will be selected and the one that will brighten up the stadiums, spice up the ceremonies and accompany the Olympic flame on its tour will be revealed on June 21. Date, precisely, of the Music Festival.

After the launch of the competition in September 2025, 90 proposals were received by the Cojoj teams. A first sorting then made it possible to retain 50. Four criteria will be decisive in the choice of the sound identity of the “Dakar 2026” Joj. “Ease of variation”, “catching and unifying character”, “integration of local sounds” and “quality of artistic creation”: the virtuoso who sees his song chosen will be the one who waltzed best on these four beats.

Complicated is the task “but,” says singer Oumar Pène, “we will do our best to try to choose the best possible song.” Complicated, the task, but, continues Mr. Pène, “in our soul and conscience, we believe that everyone will be satisfied the day we present this song”.

Complicated, the task, but exhilarating, since “through the official anthem of the Joj “Dakar 2026”, it will be a question of raising a voice. A Senegalese voice. An African voice. A universal voice”, to use the words of Amadou Ba, Minister of Culture, Crafts and Tourism. He was represented at the ceremony by the Director General of Culture, Pape Simbandy Diatta.

The latter also chaired the jury. With 74.5% of applications, Dakar is the region most represented in the 2026 YOG anthem competition. Also, the 3.1% non-Senegalese participation demonstrates that the exercise did not only interest the 14 regions of the country.

By Moussa SECK