The President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, was emergency transfer to Brussels on June 21 to receive specialized medical care. His departure took place in the most total discretion, at dawn, aboard a specially chartered medical aircraft. The operation, controlled by Dimitri Mozer, Honorary Consul of Central African Republic in Belgium and close to the Head of State, was organized in a context of great sensitivity.

The situation rushed after the president’s state of health suddenly deteriorated during a meeting in Bangui. Back at his home in Boy-Rabe, the symptoms have worsened, pushing his personal doctor to recommend rapid evacuation to Europe according to the contains lettere. Initially, a judgment in Algiers had been envisaged, but the choice finally fell on Brussels, where the president is currently taken care of at Delta hospital, an establishment renowned for his intensive care. Alongside him, according to the same source, his doctor is, his second wife Tina Touadéra, as well as Dimitri Mozer. Several employees, including its chief of staff, have visited him since his admission. His condition has stabilized, but he will have to remain hospitalized at least a week.

In Bangui, this prolonged absence at the head of the State arouses great concern, in particular with the approach of the presidential election provided in a few months, in an already tense political and security climate. The fear of a possible vacancy in power is palpable, especially since the president, known for his distrust of executives outside his family circle, leaves uncertainty over the organization of governance. A handful of faithful, including the Minister of Defense, the President of the National Assembly and the Prime Minister, endeavor to manage the transition pending his return.

This situation also comes while Faustin-Archange Touadéra has just signed an agreement to N’Djamena with an agreement with armed group leaders to try to secure the electoral process. Despite the weakening of the political opposition, the latter continues to challenge the legitimacy of a third term. On the ground, the threat of armed groups remains real, particularly in a context marked by the gradual withdrawal of Wagner’s mercenaries and the prospect of an increased involvement of Africa Corps, supported by Moscow.