Chan 2025: CAF unveils the official tournament calendar

The African Football Confederation (CAF) has published the 7th edition of the African Nations Championship Calendar (Chan) which will take place in a few months in East Africa (Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda).

One month before the kick -off of the African Nations Championship (Chan) which will take place from August 2 to 30, 2025 in East Africa, the preparations are going well. For its part, CAF is very caring for the success of this sporting event. The African body has just unveiled the official tournament program.

The continental competition reserved for players playing in the local championships will start on Saturday August 2, 2025 in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. The opening match will oppose the host country to the selection of Burkina Faso, at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium, at 8:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. GMT).

The next day, Sunday August 3, the Kenyan capital Nairobi will vibrate to the rhythm of two posters. At 3:00 p.m. (12:00 pm GMT), Kenya will enter the scene against the Democratic Republic of Congo, at the International Sports Center Me. A little later, at 6:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. GMT), Morocco will challenge Angola at the Nyayo stadium.

The Sunday day will end in Dar es Salaam where, at 8:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT), Madagascar will face Mauritania, still at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium. Hostilities will start in Kampala on Monday, August 4, 2025. The Mandela stadium will host two games: Niger against Guinea at 5:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. GMT), then Uganda, co-organizer country, will be measured in Algeria at 8:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT).

The match for third place will be played on Friday August 29 at the Mandela stadium in Kampala, with a kick -off at 6:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. GMT). The grand final of Chan 2025 will take place on Saturday August 30, 2025 at the International Moi Sports Center in Nairobi, in the suburbs of Kasarani, at 6:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT).

The complete competition calendar:

File: /// c: /users/hp/downloads/caf.pdf