Centenary of Serigne Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane Sy: El Malick Ndiaye salutes a major spiritual heritage

The President of the National Assembly, Mr. El Malick Ndiaye, chaired this Saturday, March 28, the opening ceremony of the centenary of Serigne Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane Sy Al Maktoum, a major figure of spirituality and contemporary thought in Senegal.

In his speech, President E Malick Ndiaye praised the deeply spiritual dimension of the religious guide, which he presented as an inexhaustible source of inspiration for present and future generations.

He underlined that the work of Serigne Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane Sy, marked by exceptional spiritual elevation, continues to enlighten consciences and guide society towards values ​​of peace, justice and righteousness.

The president of the parliamentary institution also insisted on the human wealth of the marabout, evoking the depth of his thought, both free and daring. According to him, this remarkable intelligence allowed him to transcend divisions and to bring an open and unifying vision.

Described as an “exceptional speaker” and a “free thinker”, Serigne Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane Sy knew, according to El Malick Ndiaye, how to defend a strong, committed and lucid voice on the major issues of his time.

His commitment, both spiritual and political, was part of an assumed vision, based on courage, dignity and an unwavering attachment to truth and justice.

Through his positions, he embodied a unique path where faith illuminates civic commitment and nourishes social responsibility. For the President of the National Assembly, this heritage remains extremely relevant in a global context in search of benchmarks.

He thus considered that the work of Serigne Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane Sy constitutes a call to build a fairer, more united nation deeply anchored in its values. Bringing his work to life means extending this vision and working for a society where ethics, justice and truth occupy a central place, he concluded.