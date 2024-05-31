CDM 2026 (Q): Namibia's list for the June gathering

Namibia's national coach, Benjamin Collin, published this Thursday his list of players selected for the June gathering, counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Namibia will challenge Liberia and Tunisia next June. Two meetings counting for the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. For the occasion, the national coach, Benjamin Collin revealed this Thursday the list of players selected. The technician selected a group of 30 Braves Warriors with former South African championship striker, playing for Mamelodi Sundowns, Peter Shalulile.

The list of Namibia against Tunisia and Liberia:

Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Jonas Mateus

Defenders: Ivan Kamberipa, Charles Hambira, Riaan Hanamub, Tuli Nashixwa, Tjipee Karuoombe, Arend Abubakir, Erasmus Ikeinge, Paulus Amutenya, Edmund Kambanda

Midfielders: Edmar Kamatuka, Romeo Kasume, Deon Hotto, Approcius Petrius, Moses Shidolo, Erastus Kalula, Ndjiraera Maharero, Lawrence Doeseb, Fares Haidula, Ben Namib, Punaije Katjimune, David Ndeunyema, Rikambura Muundjua

Forwards: Gonzales Tsubeb, Peter Shalulile, Betheul Muzeu, Kleophas Uiseb, McCartney Nawaseb