CAN Futsal Rabat 2024: Zambia massacres Ghana at the start

Zambia took its first three points at the CAN Futsal Rabat 2024 which takes place in Morocco, after its victory against Ghana (5-2) this Thursday.

Zambia got off to a flying start in their first match at the Africa Futsal Cup. Facing Ghana for the opening match of the tournament, the Zambians impressed by winning with a score of 5-2. Despite a difficult start with Emmanuel Nakotey opening the scoring for Ghana in the 13th minute, Zambia quickly turned things around.

Patrick Banda was the first to score for Zambia in the 19th minute, followed by Francis Chinyama in the 22nd minute and Wiseman Phiri in the 23rd minute. This series of goals gave Zambia a comfortable lead, showing the team's determination to get back into the match after a shaky start.

Although Ghana managed to reduce the deficit to 3-2 thanks to Savior Tsatsu in the 31st minute, the Chipolopolo maintained their offensive pressure. Mbalika Mwaliteta scored the fourth goal for Zambia in the 34th minute, followed by Jackson Simwami to close the score at 5-2. This convincing victory gives Zambia a positive boost going into the tournament.

The next challenge for Zambia will be against Angola in two days. After this promising victory against Ghana, the Zambians will be determined to maintain their momentum and continue their quest for success at the Africa Futsal Cup.