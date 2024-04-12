CAN Futsal Rabat 2024: Morocco takes on Angola from the start

Morocco easily disposed of Angola (5-2) Thursday on the first day of CAN Futsal 2024 which takes place in Rabat. A successful entry for the Atlas Lions who ideally launch the defense of their title.

Double title holder and host country of the 2024 Futsal CAN, Morocco got its competition off to a flying start, with a crushing victory against Angola. The Atlas Lions dominated the match with a final score of 5-2, thus confirming their status as favorite in this group A.

The meeting was marked by the brilliant performance of Soufiane Charraoui, who scored a decisive hat-trick for his team. Goals from Idriss Rais Fenni and Anas El Ayane also contributed to the victory for the Moroccans, who displayed solid and determined play throughout the game.

In the other Group A match, Zambia also achieved a convincing victory by defeating Ghana by the same score of 5-2. This result places Zambia at the top of the group alongside Morocco, creating a fierce fight for first place.

See you on Saturday for the second day of this group, with exciting matches between Angola and Zambia, as well as Morocco and Ghana.