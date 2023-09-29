CAN 2027: the Nigeria/Benin duo skipped, the Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania trio hosts the tournament

Meeting this Wednesday at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, the CAF Executive Committee designated the host country for CAN 2025. And the governing body of African football chose the Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania trio.

After Ethiopia in 1956, East Africa will once again host the final phase of an African Cup of Nations. The Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania trio was indeed chosen to organize CAN 2027. The officialization was made this Wednesday by CAF during a meeting of its Executive Committee in Cairo, Egypt.

The East African trio beat Senegal, Egypt, the Benin-Nigeria duo, Zambia and Botswana to win the organization of this 36th edition. The challenge of sports infrastructure now remains to be met. To date, the trio has only one stadium meeting CAF-FIFA standards…