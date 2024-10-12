CAN 2025 (Q)/Rwanda: Thierry Manzi uncertain for the clash against Benin in Kigali

Rwanda coach Torsten Spittler could do without his defender Thierry Manzy when they host Benin next Tuesday in the CAN 2025 qualifier. The Amavubi player is suffering from a muscle injury.

Beaten by Benin (0-3) on Friday in Abidjan, Rwanda receives its executioner in Kigali next Tuesday. A match counting for the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Already in difficulty in group D, the Amavubi must snatch victory to continue to hope of qualifying for the final phase.

For this meeting against the Cheetahs, the Rwandans could do without their central defender Thierry Manzi. Injured during a duel with a Beninese player, Al Ahli Tripoli player was replaced in the 37th minute Clément Niyigena.

In a post-match press conference, coach Torsten Spittler spoke about his defender’s situation. “ I don’t know how serious the injury is, but we can have equally good players who can settle in and get the job done. It’s difficult for the players who played today and it will be difficult for the players who return.”Spittler told reporters.

“ Manzi’s exit was not a good situation. But we had young local players on the bench who wanted the opportunity to show their quality and I think Clément had a good game“, he added.

Rwanda’s medical team is expected to assess the former APR and Rayon Sports defender in the coming days, but there is a strong chance he will miss Tuesday’s return match against Benin in Kigali.