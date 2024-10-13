CAN 2025 (Q): Morocco crushes the Central African Republic 5-0

Morocco completely dominated the Central African Republic this Saturday evening at the Stade d’Honneur in Oujda, winning with a clear score of 5-0. This great success comes as part of the 3rd day of the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Despite their qualification for CAN 2025, as host country, from the start of the meeting, the Atlas Lions showed their determination. Ez Abde opened the scoring in the 18th minute, before Azzedine Ounahi doubled the lead in the 38th minute. Just before half-time, Achraf Hakimi and Azzedine Ounahi, who scored twice, made the score 4-0. In the second half, Soufiane Rahimi increased the score, setting the final score at 5-0.

With this victory, Morocco consolidates its position at the top of its group, with three victories in as many matches. Walid Regragui’s men will have the opportunity to confirm their domination next Tuesday, during the return match against the Central African Republic. For their part, the Central Africans are third with three points and are falling behind Gabon, second with four points.

The next matches in this group B will be decisive for the rest of the competition. As a reminder, only one place remains to be taken in this group.