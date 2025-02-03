Can 2025 (q): qualified Tunisia, Niger keeps Ghana alive

Tunisia qualified for the final phase of the CAN 2025 after its victory against Madagascar (3-2) this Thursday. In Lomé, Niger massacred Sudan (4-0) and revived its campaign.

Tunisia will also compete in the final phase of the CAN 2025 which will take place next winter in Morocco. The Carthage Eagles won their ticket for the continental competition after their victory against Madagascar this Thursday.

Against the Barea in a meeting counting for the fifth day of the qualifying phases, the Tunisians imposed themselves on the score of 3-2. A result that allows the Magrébin giant to finish at the top of the hen A, whatever the outcome of the sixth and last day.

Niger relaunches the chances of qualification of Ghana

In group F, Niger relaunched its campaign after its brilliant victory against Sudan. Impressive in a dominated meeting of the head and shoulders, Mena has imposed itself on the final score of 4-0. Daniel Sosah, author of a double, Youssouf Oumarou and Ousseini Badamassiâ signed the four Nigerian goals.

With this demonstration of force, Niger brings its total to 4 points in this hen F, three lengths from its Sudanese opponent and far behind Angola, already qualified. Note that this result also suits Ghana, last with 2 points. The Black Stars who face the Negras Palancas this Friday could go back to 3rd place in the event of a victory.