Achraf Hakimi, disappointed with CAF Awards: his mother reveals behind the scenes

Saida Mouh, Achraf Hakimi’s mother, shared a surprising anecdote on the recent CAF Awards ceremony in Marrakech, where her son was expecting to be crowned African player of the year. Finally, the trophy returned to the Nigerian Ademola Lookman.

In an interview with Al-Arabby, relayed by Fennec Football, she says: ” My son asked me to come urgently to Marrakech to be present at the ceremony. He spoke with such certainty that he was the winner. Perhaps he had been informed before the event, but in the end, the trophy returned to Lookman. »»

A solid but insufficient season

Hakimi, 26, was impressive last season with PSG, contributing to the title of Ligue 1 with five goals and seven assists in 40 games in all competitions. With Morocco, he also delivered remarkable performances, arousing a certain optimism about his ability to win this prestigious prize.

Despite this, Ademola Lookman, Nigerian striker, was preferred by CAF, ahead of other finalists such as Serhou Guirassy and Simon Adingra. A decision that highlights the harsh competition at the summit of African football.

The right side, which continues to shine this season with three goals and seven assists in 20 games, will have other opportunities to try to win this individual distinction.