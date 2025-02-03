CAN 2025: Benin, Gabon and Sudan qualified, Monday results
The 6 March ‰ day of the 2025 African Cup of Nations Cup qualifiers, started on Sunday, offered this series of intense matches and decisive qualifications on Monday.
Benin, thanks to a courageous draw against Libya (0-0), finds the CAN after an absence during the previous edition. Sudan, by obtaining a draw against Angola (0-0), also ensures a place for the tournament in Morocco.
Already qualified, Nigeria and Tunisia have dropped against determined adversaries. The Super Eagles bowed at home against Rwanda (1-2), while Tunisia has given up against Gambia (0-1). This defeat allows Comoros to delight the first place in group A, after their success against Madagascar (1-0).
Morocco crushes competition
Impressive throughout the playoffs, Morocco concluded its campaign with a brilliant victory against Lesotho (7-0), completing a perfect course with six victories in six games.
Burkina Faso ends its campaign on a disappointing note with a second consecutive defeat. After their setback against Senegal (1-0), the stallions were swept by Malawi (3-0), highlighting their recent performance problems.
Results of the day
- Malawi 3 â € “0 Burkina Faso
- Nigeria 1 â € “2 Rwanda
- Sudan 0 â € “0 Angola
- Libya 0 â € “0 Benin
- Ghana 1 â € “2 Niger
- Tunisia 0 â € “1 Gambia
- Comoros 1 â € “0 Madagascar
- Central African Republic 0 â € “1 Gabon
- Morocco 7 -â € “0 lesotho