CAN 2025: Benin, Gabon and Sudan qualified, Monday results

The 6 March ‰ day of the 2025 African Cup of Nations Cup qualifiers, started on Sunday, offered this series of intense matches and decisive qualifications on Monday.

Benin, thanks to a courageous draw against Libya (0-0), finds the CAN after an absence during the previous edition. Sudan, by obtaining a draw against Angola (0-0), also ensures a place for the tournament in Morocco.

Already qualified, Nigeria and Tunisia have dropped against determined adversaries. The Super Eagles bowed at home against Rwanda (1-2), while Tunisia has given up against Gambia (0-1). This defeat allows Comoros to delight the first place in group A, after their success against Madagascar (1-0).

Morocco crushes competition

Impressive throughout the playoffs, Morocco concluded its campaign with a brilliant victory against Lesotho (7-0), completing a perfect course with six victories in six games.

Burkina Faso ends its campaign on a disappointing note with a second consecutive defeat. After their setback against Senegal (1-0), the stallions were swept by Malawi (3-0), highlighting their recent performance problems.

Results of the day