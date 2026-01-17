CAN 2025: Morocco unveils the organizational system for the final

The Organizing Committee of the Morocco 2025 African Cup of Nations published an official press release a few hours before the grand final between Morocco and Senegal, scheduled for this Sunday, January 18, 2026 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat.

The objective: to inform the public of the organizational arrangements taken to guarantee a smooth, secure and festive development of this continental event.

Doors open from 3:00 p.m. to facilitate access

In order to avoid any crowds and ensure an orderly entry of supporters, the Organizing Committee announced the opening of the stadium doors at 3:00 p.m. sharp.

This measure aims to facilitate the control of tickets, streamline flows and guarantee a peaceful installation for tens of thousands of expected fans.

Local authorities and security services are mobilized to preserve the safety of spectators in and around the enclosure.

A spectacular closing ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Before the long-awaited kick-off, spectators will attend a closing ceremony which promises to be colorful.

Scheduled for 6:30 p.m., it will highlight Moroccan culture, African youth and sporting fraternity between nations.

Music, light, dance and visual effects will enhance the apotheosis of this CAN 2025, marked by an exceptional level of competition.

Final kicks off at 19:00 GMT

The event will culminate at 7:00 p.m. with the kickoff of the final between Morocco and Senegal, the top two African nations in the FIFA rankings.

The Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium will be the scene of a prestigious duel, opposing the Atlas Lions, in search of a second continental coronation after 1976, to the Lions of Senegal, winner in 2022 in Cameroon and triple finalists in the last four editions.

The entire continent will have its eyes riveted on Rabat for this historic event.

Discipline and fair play required

The Organizing Committee launched an appeal for good citizenship and responsibility among supporters.

In his press release, he urges everyone to show sportsmanship, to respect the instructions given by security agents and to comply with the traffic and access rules established around the stadium.

The objective is clear: to make this final a celebration of African football, without excesses or incidents.

“The Moroccan public is invited to arrive early, to encourage with respect for the opponent and to celebrate CAN 2025 in a spirit of African brotherhood. »

A final symbol of unity for the entire continent

Beyond the sporting issue, this final embodies the influence of Africa and the success of Morocco as host country.

For several weeks, the Kingdom has been living to the rhythm of the CAN, between popular fervor, modern infrastructure and organization praised by the CAF.

On Sunday, Rabat will vibrate to the sound of drums and anthems, for an evening of glory and passion, reflecting the vitality of African football.

Cheikh Gora DIOP, special envoy to Rabat (Morocco)