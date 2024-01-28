CAN 2023: the official lineups of Cape Verde vs Egypt

Cape Verde and Egypt face each other this Monday evening (9 p.m., GMT+1), as part of the third day of Group B of CAN 2023. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.

With two consecutive draws, the Pharaohs are in danger in the race for qualification. Deprived of Mohamed Salah for this meeting and possibly the round of 16, Egypt is obliged to achieve victory. Leader of Pool B, Cape Verde is already qualified for the round of 16 and guaranteed to finish at the top of the group.

The compositions

Cape Verde: Vozinha – Semedo, Diney, Costa, Dylan Tavares – Rocha Santos, Lenini, Andrade – Ryan Mendes, Gilson Tavares, Rodrigues

Egypt: El Shenawy – Hany, Abdelmoneim, Hegazy, Fattouh – Attia, Ashour, Fathy – Zizo, Mohamed, Marmoush