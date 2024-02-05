CAN 2023: Moroccans celebrate Côte d’Ivoire’s qualification for the quarter-finals (video)

In San Pédro and Abidjan, Moroccan fans shared the immense joy of the Ivorians, jubilant after the qualification of the Elephants for the quarter-finals of CAN 2023, defeaters of Senegal.

Numerous in San Pedro, where the Atlas Lions are playing their first matches of CAN 2023, Moroccan supporters shared the immense joy of the Ivorians after their qualification for the quarter-finals of the competition to the detriment of Senegal, this Monday 29 January.

Humiliated by Equatorial Guinea in the group stage and drafted as the best third, thanks in particular to Morocco’s victory against Zambia (1-0), the Elephants snatched their ticket for the next round after an eighth fiercely contested final.

Very early on the scoreboard six minutes after the kick-off of the match, the Ivorians returned to the match in the second half to the point of leading Senegal to the penalty shootout. A test that they succeeded with 5 shots on target compared to 4 for the Lions of Téranga.